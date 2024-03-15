Dozens of Dutch people come to meetings about how to emigrate to Russia. They love Putin's country because 'there are fewer rules and more space'. A Russia expert and an employee of Forum for Democracy are ready to help them, according to research by this site. What inspires these Dutch people, including an alderman? A look at such a meeting. “The first people are at the border as we speak.”

