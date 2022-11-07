The Public Prosecution Service in Belgium has opened an investigation into a man from Lommel after he was lured into a trap by a Dutch pedo hunter. A video on YouTube shows how the Lommelaar admits that he sends inappropriate messages to underage girls, buys them lingerie and meets with them.

The man from Lommel appears in a video by a Dutch YouTuber, who often shames alleged pedophiles through videos. In the latest video, the Lommelaar thinks he has agreed with a 13-year-old girl, but is met by two Dutch people. “He is supposed to teach children, but has very dirty thoughts,” it sounds in the video.

Remarkably, the man, E., immediately admits that his intentions are anything but pure. “Yes, I was tempted and I know it’s wrong,” he says. “This has never happened. I don’t know what got into me. A very weak moment from me.”

pink thong

At the request of the self-proclaimed pedo-hunter, E. takes a pink thong from his pocket a little later. ,,The thong you wanted her to put on? Aren't you ashamed? That you do all this?", responds the YouTuber. "I have a lot of things in my head," replies E.

“Have you ever had sex in here?” the pedo hunter then asks, pointing to the place where E. thought he had agreed with a 13-year-old girl. ,,Never. But you make me realize that this is not possible and that touches me very much. It’s very filthy, beyond words.”

Death Threats

Then E. turns to the camera: ,,Don’t do this. If you have something like that in your head, go get help.” The alleged pedophile has already received a lot of death threats online. The Public Prosecution Service of the Belgian province of Limburg has opened an investigation in response to the video. E. himself has already been interrogated.

