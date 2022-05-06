Two goals on a football field at Sliac Air Base had to be moved aside in order to place the arched tents for the approximately 120 Dutch soldiers, but you don’t hear the Slovaks complaining about that. They are more than happy to see the Dutch come, now that they have donated their entire air defense to Ukraine.

Instead, there are now exactly 32 Dutch Patriot missiles ready to fire at the airbase to blast any enemy missile out of the sky. Fire chief Sake of the fire unit is now taking a break in his camp, but from here on every day will be monitoring air traffic for miles around for the next several weeks. The refrigerated container in which he has to work is no bigger than an aisle and is covered with screens. Yet this feels like his second home.