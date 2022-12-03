ChiliAn 89-year-old Dutch nun is accused of baby theft and illegal adoption from Chile. In the 1970s and 1980s, she would have taken children without permission from the mothers for adoption in the Netherlands. Some Chilean adoptees and mothers have reported the crime in recent years.
Tony van der Mee
Latest update:
06:46
