There is a new patient with a non-Dutch background in the corona department. He’s been on the mend for a few days now. But despite the fact that he should have recovered on paper, he still looks excessively tired. After the doctor’s visit, I decide to encourage him in his own language. Suddenly the man revives, no trace of the fatigue can be found. He chats with me and I ask him how he feels. “That may be corona,” he says, “but listening to Dutch all day and having to talk, a man just gets exhausted.”

