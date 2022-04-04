None of the Dutch nominees was awarded during the Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Dj’s Afrojack and Tiësto saw the song Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol win in their category. And there was no posthumous award for the composer Louis Andriessen, who died last year.

Afrojack and Tiësto both went up for the Grammy for best dance song. Tiësto competed for the track The Business, which he mixed and produced. Afrojack was nominated for Hero, a collaboration with David Guetta. But they lost out to Rüfüs Du Sol.

By the way, both DJs already have a Grammy in their closet. Afrojack won it in 2011 with his remix of Madonna’s Revolver, which he also made with Guetta. Tiësto’s Grammy for best remix dates back to 2015, when he won the award for his adaptation of John Legend’s All of Me.

Afrojack on the red carpet at the Grammys. © ANP / EPA



Louis Andriessen

Composer Louis Andriessen was nominated in the Contemporary Classical Composition category. The album Andriessen: The Only One, which the Los Angeles Philharmonic made of the work of the Utrecht-born composer, competed against, among others, Shaw: Narrow Sea by the American singer Caroline Shaw. She won the Grammy on Sunday.

Andriessen passed away on July 1, at the age of 82. He was considered one of the most important post-war composers in Europe. His work was recognized at home and abroad. In the 1980s he focused on stage music, film music and music theatre. One of his most striking compositions was De Staat from the 1970s, which he says he wrote as a contribution to the debate about the relationship between music and politics.

Composer Louis Andriessen in 2014. © ANP

