This year, four scientists will receive the ‘Dutch version of the Nobel Prize’ from the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO). Joyeeta Gupta, Toby Kiers, Bram Nauta and Corien Prins each receive 1.5 million euros. This is the first time that part of the award has been awarded to foreign scientists.
Interior editorial
Latest update:
07:44
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Dutch #Nobel #Prize #time #foreign #scientists
Leave a Reply