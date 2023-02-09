The Dutch motorist is the second best in the world. In first place are the drivers in Japan, which benefits from a good road network and disciplined drivers. Thailand comes out worst in the survey.

This is evident from a extensive research by experts from the British insurance company Compare the Market. Not only the qualities of the drivers were considered, but also other factors. For example, Japan owes the first place not only to its disciplined motorists, but also to, among other things, the relatively low limit values ​​for alcohol in the blood. In addition, it has the fourth highest scores when it comes to the quality of the road network.

Netherlands in second place

The Netherlands is in second place. With a score of 6.4, our country has the second highest quality level of the road network, just after Singapore with a score of 6.5. Furthermore, it has a low average number of road deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, comparable to countries such as Japan, Denmark and Germany.

Eight of the ten best drivers come from Europe

Norway is in third place, mainly because of the average short travel times and low CO2 emissions. It also has very few road deaths, namely two per 100,000 inhabitants. The only other countries with such low numbers are Singapore and Switzerland. The top ten is completed by Estonia, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Singapore and Portugal.

United States dangles at the bottom

Thailand has the world’s worst drivers, with by far the highest road fatality rate, at 32 per 100,000 people. Peru is in second place, including the fourth worst road quality in the world. In the top ten we also find countries such as Lebanon, India, Malaysia, Turkey and – remarkably enough – the United States and Canada.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.





