The drama happened on the CG-3 at about 9:15 p.m. at the Ordino exit and the village of Sornàs in northern Andorra. The motorcyclist, who was driving a Ducati Multistrada, is said to have hit the guardrail next to the pedestrian section to the left of the road at the hands of the motorist. Emergency services tried in vain to resuscitate the victim, the Diari de Andorra reports.