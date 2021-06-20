The drama happened on the CG-3 at about 9:15 p.m. at the Ordino exit and the village of Sornàs in northern Andorra. The motorcyclist, who was driving a Ducati Multistrada, is said to have hit the guardrail next to the pedestrian section to the left of the road at the hands of the motorist. Emergency services tried in vain to resuscitate the victim, the Diari de Andorra reports.
The 20-year-old driver of the Fiat Panda with Andorran registration has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in traffic through reckless driving, police said in a statement. Officers from the Traffic Accidents Investigation Group have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
