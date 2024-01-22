The Iraqi-Dutch family that was hit by an Iranian attack last week was completely surprised by the missiles. “Suddenly the ceiling came down,” says mother Hana Jutyar, who also has Dutch nationality. She lost her husband and her 11-month-old baby in the attack. Hana and one of her sons moved in.
Cyril Rosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dutch #mother #lost #child #rocket #attack #Iraq #39Came #suddenly #ceiling #collapsed39
Leave a Reply