The Dutch think with their wallets. Because although we have become more skeptical about the need for climate policy in 2023, we have actually started investing more. Because that saves money. Hundreds of thousands of people opted for solar panels. Many Dutch people also take shorter showers than before.
Sander van Mersbergen
