DOHA (Reuters) – Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen praised the gesture made as a protest by the Germany national team, and suggested his team and teammates might also plan something at the World Cup in Qatar to highlight human rights and the “OneLove” campaign. , in solidarity with the LGBT community.

Players in Germany’s starting line-up covered their mouths during the team photo ahead of their Group E match against Japan on Wednesday, as disputes remain over possible sanctions FIFA may apply for the eventual use of the armband.” OneLove”.

All German players participated in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the field before the start of the match, after the body that commands world football threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband that symbolizes diversity and tolerance.

“I think it was a nice expression from Germany,” Klaassen told a news conference at the Netherlands’ training center in Qatar, hours after the Germans protested.

“Of course, we were also thinking of holding a demonstration as a group,” he added.

“It needs to be done in a good and engaging way. Germany found an original way to express their point of view.”

A statement from the German Football Association (DFB) said: “We wanted to wear our captain’s armband to uphold the values ​​we uphold in the German national team: diversity and mutual respect. Along with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.”

“It wasn’t about making a political statement – ​​human rights are non-negotiable. This should be guaranteed, but it is not yet the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying the use of the armband is the same as denying that we have a voice. We stand our ground.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.