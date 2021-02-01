Ibrahim Afellay was once the bearer of hope for an entire football nation, yes after great successes came the creeping descent. The little magician appeared in 53 games for the national team. In the end, he let his career fade away from the spotlight.
There is hardly a country that produces as many high-class talent as the Netherlands when measured against the total population. One of the biggest in the 2000s was Ibrahim Afellay. In 1997 the boy from Utrecht switched to PSV Eindhoven’s youth team. The step is of great importance for the further development of the son of Moroccan parents. After Ajax Amsterdam, Eindhoven is the second largest club in the country of the Cruyffs, Robbens, van der Vaarts and van Nistelrooys.
His amazing talent is evident right from the start. He goes through all the youth teams and made his professional debut in 2004. Although he only plays two league games in his first season. But in the coming years there will be more and more. soon it will be hard to imagine the team without him. The first clubs from abroad notice him. Among other things, HSV is said to have been ready to pay up to 8 million euros for the winger.
But he is loyal to PSV and knows how to continue to attract attention. In 159 games, he can celebrate 36 goals. He also showed an eye for his teammate. He placed 20 goals on his teammates. He was an important part of the team that managed to break the years of Ajax dominance. Afellay was allowed to hold the championship trophy four times. In the 2004/05 season they even won the championship and cup double. In the meantime, all top clubs had him on the bill. The coronation should come in 2011 with the move to FC Barcelona. The transfer fee was a comparatively low 3 million euros.
In the Catalan metropolis, Afellay met the big stars of the industry. In training he was able to play together with Lionel Messi, Pedro and David Villa. He got leaked passes from Xavi and Iniesta. And his coach was none other than Pep Guardiola. In short: Ibrahim Afellay was part of perhaps the best Barca team of all time.
A team full of top dogs and superstars, in which the short Dutchman has no easy standing. From now on he had to fight for every mission. But just a week after his move, he played his first game for FC Barcelona in the game against Deportivo La Curuna. He was substituted on for Pedro in the 82nd minute. In the further course there were 15 more, but only five of them over 90 minutes. A first damper for the talented right winger who was used to being a regular player.
Nevertheless, he was able to celebrate the greatest success of his career at the end of the 2010/2011 season. In the final of the Champions League in which they defeated Manchester United 3-1, were on the field for eight minutes before the final whistle sounded. Barca won the championship and Champions League double that year. Afellay had made it to Europe’s football throne, but soon he would experience the first setback.
Because in the following season he had to fight badly with injuries. He could only play one game before tearing his cruciate ligament on matchday six, which was almost synonymous with the season off. He could play three more times, but that season was over for him. It didn’t get any better the following year either. Because of a muscle injury, he only made one game for the Catalan flagship club. That’s one of the reasons why Barca subsequently loaned him. It was to be the beginning of a long odyssey.
He should get going again with the Knappen, but his guest appearance in Germany was crowned with only moderate success. Although he was able to convince on his debut and even scored in the derby against BVB, he could not build on his Eindhoven times. In the end, the same old muscle injury slowed him down again. Afellay only played ten times for FC Schalke. His farewell was silent and quiet. So it was practically unnoticed that he was missing.
Because Barca didn’t want him back, they went on to Olympiacos. With the Greeks he could have regained the self-confidence he had lost in a weaker league. But he didn’t. In 19 missions, he only contributed four goals and three assists. Not enough to convince Barcelona to take him back. He didn’t seem to play a role for the Catalans anyway. That’s why the next loan followed.
This time to Stoke City. For the first time since joining FC Barcelona he was a regular again. The fun of football returned. In his first season he made 31 games for the English. But in the end it happened like so often. The body just stopped doing it. His knee was broken. Although he came to another two years at Stoke, but only 18 appearances. The knee injury and a subsequent operation also ended this chapter for him.
An inglorious end for one of Europe’s greatest talents. In the 2019/20 season he was allowed to return to his youth club from Eindhoven. The missing son made three more games for PSV. He sat more on the bench, but it seemed like he had found peace with it. At least this time the body cooperated and Afellay stayed healthy. But none of that could prevent that he was last without a club. Ibrahim Afellay is now ending his career at the age of 34. We say: take care little magician and stay healthy.