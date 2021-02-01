His amazing talent is evident right from the start. He goes through all the youth teams and made his professional debut in 2004. Although he only plays two league games in his first season. But in the coming years there will be more and more. soon it will be hard to imagine the team without him. The first clubs from abroad notice him. Among other things, HSV is said to have been ready to pay up to 8 million euros for the winger.

A team full of top dogs and superstars, in which the short Dutchman has no easy standing. From now on he had to fight for every mission. But just a week after his move, he played his first game for FC Barcelona in the game against Deportivo La Curuna. He was substituted on for Pedro in the 82nd minute. In the further course there were 15 more, but only five of them over 90 minutes. A first damper for the talented right winger who was used to being a regular player.

Nevertheless, he was able to celebrate the greatest success of his career at the end of the 2010/2011 season. In the final of the Champions League in which they defeated Manchester United 3-1, were on the field for eight minutes before the final whistle sounded. Barca won the championship and Champions League double that year. Afellay had made it to Europe’s football throne, but soon he would experience the first setback.

Because in the following season he had to fight badly with injuries. He could only play one game before tearing his cruciate ligament on matchday six, which was almost synonymous with the season off. He could play three more times, but that season was over for him. It didn’t get any better the following year either. Because of a muscle injury, he only made one game for the Catalan flagship club. That’s one of the reasons why Barca subsequently loaned him. It was to be the beginning of a long odyssey.

Because Barca didn’t want him back, they went on to Olympiacos. With the Greeks he could have regained the self-confidence he had lost in a weaker league. But he didn’t. In 19 missions, he only contributed four goals and three assists. Not enough to convince Barcelona to take him back. He didn’t seem to play a role for the Catalans anyway. That’s why the next loan followed.

This time to Stoke City. For the first time since joining FC Barcelona he was a regular again. The fun of football returned. In his first season he made 31 games for the English. But in the end it happened like so often. The body just stopped doing it. His knee was broken. Although he came to another two years at Stoke, but only 18 appearances. The knee injury and a subsequent operation also ended this chapter for him.