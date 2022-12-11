The Netherlands finished seventh today in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The 12-year-old Luna Sabella from Belfeld in Limburg received 128 points from the public and the jury. The twentieth edition of the junior version of the Eurovision Song Contest was won by France, which sent 13-year-old Lissandro.

Lissandro, clearly a big fan of singers like Elvis Presley and Bruno Mars, sang a total of 203 points with Oh Mama! Armenia, which hosted this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest, finished in second place. Georgia came in third.

Luna kicked off the international show with her catchy song La Festa. Then the long wait began, after the Dutch there were still fifteen acts on stage in the Armenian capital Yerevan. Luna had no problems with that waiting, she told the ANP yesterday. ,,If you start first, you are immediately relieved of the tension and you can then watch the entire show from the green room." During the show, the Limburger made it clear that she enjoyed all the performances. mmIt's great to be here and see everyone."

Prior to the final, Luna was one of the favorites. Connoisseurs tipped the Limburg, Armenia and Great Britain for victory. With her seventh place, Luna has done better than Ayana, who represented the Netherlands at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest last year. She finished in Paris in nineteenth and last place.

Of all participating countries, the Netherlands is the only country to have participated in all twenty editions of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The Netherlands won once: in 2009 Ralf Mackenbach got the most points with his number Click Clack.

