License plate fetishists will feel like a toddler on Christmas Eve, because we are on the eve of a new license plate series. The RDW has started working on the Z license plates of the current series exactly on schedule, so we are almost ready for the tenth time that we will be changing license plate combinations in the Netherlands.

The first car to receive a Z license plate of the current series is a Suzuki Ignis. It is a brand new model that is probably still at the dealer, because it has not yet been registered. The license plate is Z-001-BB. The RDW calls this combination of letters and numbers 'sidecode 10'. The first Koenigsegg Jesko in the Netherlands barely had an X license plate.

The next series is called side code 11. The RDW itself does not make any statements about when they expect the license plates of side code 10 to run out, because this could affect car sales. Fortunately, license plate guru thinks Jasper Verweij to know. According to him, the RDW never completes the license plates and we will see the first passenger car with side code 11 appear in mid-June.

License plates almost gone: what do the new ones look like?

The first passenger car with the new plates on the nose will probably carry the license plate 'GGG-01-B'. You have been able to spot this license plate series for a few years now on company cars, which have been driving around with them since 2019.

Because the gray license plates start with a V, a limited number of combinations are possible, and so these license plates sell quite quickly. Commercial vehicles have already started working on the next sidecode in January 2024, which uses the format 'X-99-XXX'. You may remember the BBB license plate debacle. These three letters are now in the RDW's list of prohibited license plates.

Well, the Z series of current license plates for passenger cars has started. Time to say goodbye quietly: sidecode 10, you were a beauty.