The forest fires on the Greek island of Rhodes continue to rage. While the thousands of evacuees have barely recovered from the shock, new tourists are already coming to the island. Also today, flights depart from the Netherlands to the holiday island.



Ellen van Gaalen, Cyril Rosman



Jul 23 2023

The Dutch Kaylie Mennens had to leave the Mitsis Village hotel in Kiotari on Rhodes with her partner and three-year-old son in a hurry on Saturday afternoon. The pool was still full of tourists, but in the background smoke and fire were quickly approaching through the woods. “The hotel staff said that nothing was wrong yet, but we went to pack our things. Not much later, the fire alarm went off and panic arose, there were screaming children everywhere,” she tells this site.

The family saw a local bus in front of the hotel. "We got in there, we didn't want to get into the crowd that was being taken away via the beach." Despite the panic in the streets and the fleeing tourists, the bus driver was not impressed. "He didn't leave right away. In this emergency situation, the driver thought it was important that everyone bought a ticket and that the luggage had to be put in the bottom of the luggage compartment," says Kaylie cynically. "Then he also decided to drive his local bus route along the beach. Until the military unit indicated that he had to turn around. The area was now full of fire trucks and several firefighting planes flew in. The fire was literally next to the road, where we could just pass with the bus. The family is now back in the Netherlands.

A man carries his daughter away from the forest fires in Rhodes. © AP



At least 2500 residents and tourists have been evacuated from the area with the Mennens family, including about 200 Dutch people. According to Greek media, a total of 30,000 people have been called on to leave. This happened, among other things, with ships from the Coast Guard and tourist boats from the beaches in front of the hotels. This mainly concerns the coastal villages of Kiotari, Gennardi and Lardo, in the center and south of the island.

The approximately two hundred evacuated Dutch people are guests of Corendon who had to leave their hotels by order of the government. “They have been transferred to reception locations including sports halls,” spokesperson Audrey Denkelaar told this news site. “We offer guests who cannot return to their hotels alternative accommodation and the option to fly back to the Netherlands today or tomorrow.”

The fled tourists and islanders are taken care of in schools, sports halls and other accommodations elsewhere on the island. This also includes rooms in hotels, Marvin Haesebrouck (37) from Spijkenisse saw with his own eyes. "Cots and mattresses were placed in the meeting room in our hotel for a few families and tonight the first came in with shocked faces, babies in rompers and luggage," he said from his wife and daughter's home about 7 kilometers from Rhodes town.

Forest fire in Rhodes. © via REUTERS



The fires on Rhodes have been raging for six days and have not yet been brought under control, partly because of the strong wind and the heat. On Saturday it was around 40 degrees on the island, higher temperatures are expected on Sunday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the summer on the island. And there is wind force six, which is fanning the fires,” says weatherman Panagiotis Giannopoulos on Greek TV. 173 firefighters are trying to extinguish the fires from the ground and from the air. They are receiving help from dozens of foreign colleagues.

The Greek public broadcaster ERT reports on Sunday morning that several houses and hotels have burned down. The fire is still raging in three places on the island. It concerns 'kilometers of fronts of burning pine forests'. Late in the night, the areas of Massari, Malonas and Haraki were evacuated, according to ERT. Three people were said to have been hospitalized with breathing problems.

New tourists

According to Greek media, flights with tourists are still arriving on the island. A spokesman for Corendon reported to this site on Saturday that it has a solution for guests who still have to leave for Rhodes. “We offer them alternative accommodation elsewhere on the island, but people can also rebook their trip,” said the spokeswoman.

On social media, some travelers report that their flight from the Netherlands to the island has been cancelled. Another states that they are already sitting at the gate and ‘just get in’. “It’s not that busy, so I think people who have a hotel close to the fire have canceled.”

A Transavia flight to Rhodes departed from Schiphol this morning around 7 am. Flights to the island are still scheduled for later today from Schiphol and Eindhoven Airport. Rhodes town is about fifty kilometers from the forest fires. On Facebook, the Dutch describe that tourists who arrived on Saturday morning were ‘simply’ taken to their hotels by bus, ‘while fire trucks were everywhere along the road’. Those same hotels were evacuated later in the day.

Rhodes. © AP

