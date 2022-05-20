Journalists Olivier van Beemen and Flore Nobime were arrested in Benin and detained for four days on suspicion of espionage. Van Beemen was deported from the country, reports Follow The Money † The two conducted research into the African Parks conservation organization.

In January and February this year, Dutch journalist Van Beemen and his Benin colleague Flore Nobime conducted research into the African Parks conservation organization, which is funded by the Postcode Lottery and the European Union, among others. They traveled to northern Benin, a region hit by jihadist violence. There they interviewed people who live in the vicinity of Pendjari National Park, which is managed by African Parks.

In the town of Tanguiéta, Nobime and Van Beemen were arrested by the police for a ‘thorough identity check’. In the end, they were imprisoned for four days. They were only informed at the highest police level that the proceedings against them were being stopped. ‘The diplomatic pressure has worked’, writes Van Beemen, who says he had help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Dutch Journalists’ Union. Nobime was eventually released, Van Beemen deported. See also "Golden Globes": "The Power of the Dog" honored as best film drama

Reputation

Van Beemen was a correspondent in France and has conducted research into Heineken in Africa in recent years. He writes for FTM, NRC and the French newspaper Le Monde† for his book Beer for Africa he was awarded the De Tegel journalistic prize.

Benin has long had a reputation as a West African model democracy with a high degree of freedom of the press, but has been rapidly turning into an authoritarian state since Patrice Talon took power in 2016.

