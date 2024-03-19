Georginio Wijnaldum wants to be “honest” and tell “his story”. The footballer from Rotterdam stands along the field in Zeist on Tuesday morning, shortly before a training session for the Dutch national team. Shimmering earrings in both ears, small braids in strips at the back and the occasional smile. Alternated with a stern look as soon as the questions become sharper and it sometimes becomes uncomfortable.

Before he traveled to Zeist, he had wondered what he would say about his sensitive transfer to the Saudi club Al-Ettifaq last September. He hasn't spoken out about it yet. This will be the first time this Tuesday, during a press moment at the Dutch team, before the practice matches against Scotland (Friday) and Germany (next Tuesday).

He was left out of the selection for three international matches in a row – his departure to Al-Ettifaq did not help his position with the Dutch team. Apart from sporting considerations, that choice raised many questions from a moral point of view: Wijnaldum (33) is known as a socially committed footballer, why did he choose a transfer to a country with a questionable human rights situation?

He says cautiously: “In my opinion, a lot of people have a prejudice about Saudi Arabia. If I say I enjoy it there and have fun, will people believe me?”

That difference in perspective is often reflected in the half hour he talks. Life there is “very different” than depicted in Europe, he says. “Of course people are now going to say: you live there, you are paid by the country, so you have to talk about it. I understand why people think that.”

Superpower

Wijnaldum, 90-time international and former player for Feyenoord, PSV and Liverpool, among others, is the most famous Dutch professional who left for Saudi Arabia. The midfielder is one of many star players – including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema – who made the move. Attracting these well-known names fits in with Saudi Arabia's ambitions to become a superpower in international football. The country wants to host the World Cup in 2034.

Last summer, Wijnaldum was no longer needed at Paris Saint-Germain and had to leave. He “really wanted” to go to Feyenoord, where he made his debut as a professional in 2007. According to him, this was “impossible” due to the transfer fee of ten million euros that had to be paid for him, plus his high salary. It might have been possible if he gave up “a lot” of salary, but “I didn't want that.”

Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard called him to ask whether he would like to come to Saudi Arabia – money was not a problem there. “That was the best option I had.”

Wijnaldum himself had “prejudices” and was initially “skeptical” about life in the conservative Islamic country. He heard about the many rules, such as the strict dress code for women. He now says: “I now have a completely different picture, because I actually live there now and experience it every day.”

It is not clear what exactly he experiences. Wijnaldum says he lives in a “small” and quite sheltered world in Dammam, a large port city. He has little knowledge of the living conditions of Saudi citizens. Training, playing matches and occasionally going into town – this is what his days look like. “I have not seen how society works and what is and is not possible, how gays are treated.” Homosexuality is prohibited there.

Capital punishment

His ex-teammate Jordan Henderson left Saudi Arabia after six months – he now plays for Ajax. He couldn't find his way and was unhappy. The Englishman was known as an outspoken advocate for the LGBTI community and apologized after his return to anyone who felt “offended” or “disappointed” by his departure to Saudi Arabia last summer.

These are not words that Wijnaldum speaks. Several times he says: “The living conditions are very good.” He did not read reports about the poor human rights situation. He is aware that the death penalty is applied in the country (196 executions in 2022, according to Amnesty International).

His transfer, at the beginning of September, took place at a delicate moment. Shortly before that, a Human Rights Watch report found that Saudi border guards had killed hundreds of Ethiopian refugees trying to cross the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

“I hear that from you now,” Wijnaldum says to a journalist. “If I ask there, they will probably say: that doesn't happen.” When it comes to the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, he says: “Have you been there? You should do it sometime.”

Such as national coach Ronald Koeman and top football director Nigel de Jong, who visited him last month. “The trainer can now talk about it, he has seen a bit of what it is like there.”

Wijnaldum, vice-captain of the Dutch team, could make good use of the visit. He was disappointed that he was not selected again in the fall. Koeman kept the door ajar and did not rule out a return: he is very loyal to the player who was very valuable with his goals and assists in his previous period as national coach (2018-2020). With his experience and dynamism, Koeman hopes that Wijnaldum can still be important. In the two practice matches, Wijnaldum will have the opportunity to play in the selection for next summer's European Football Championship.

In the beginning, Wijnaldum had a “difficult time” in Saudi Arabia when it came to football. “The experience is different, I had to get used to that.” Duels usually only have a few thousand spectators. He compares the level of the Saudi competition with the Dutch Eredivisie. “The real picture is not that you go there and think: I'm going to line my pockets and I'm going to kick a ball.”

More is expected of him, he says. His role in Saudi Arabia goes beyond Al-Ettifaq, where he has been captain since Henderson's departure. He is involved in “developing” the competition. “In my opinion, there is a demand to change the culture a bit, to create a top sports climate.”

Shortly before, he said, in a diplomatic tone: “We can often say from a distance: this must be better, that must be better, but if you really want to do that, it is better to change it in the country itself.”