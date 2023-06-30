The rate at which prices are rising in the Netherlands decreased in June compared to a month earlier. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of a quick initial estimate.

The statistics office used a new method for measuring energy prices in the inflation rate for the first time. Inflation this month was 5.7 percent. In May that was still 6.1 percent.

In the old method, price development was measured on the basis of new energy contracts. The new method uses transaction data from energy suppliers, so that the rates of longer-term energy contracts can also be taken into account. According to Statistics Netherlands, this ensures a more accurate inflation figure.

Supermarkets

The average price increase of products in supermarkets amounted to 12.6 percent this month, compared to 12.8 percent in May. Prices of industrial goods rose by 7.3 percent, against 8.9 percent a month earlier. Energy, including motor fuels, on the other hand, became 16.3 percent cheaper after a price drop of 18.5 percent in May. Services became 5.7 percent more expensive, after a price increase of 6.1 percent a month earlier. See also Ukraine live ticker: Fire in Odessa port after attack | FAZ

In order to make a good comparison with other European countries, Statistics Netherlands also provides inflation figures according to the European method, which does not take housing rents into account, among other things. The inflation then amounted to 6.4 percent, compared to 6.8 percent in May.

interest

Later in the day, the European statistics agency Eurostat will release inflation figures for the entire eurozone. In May, inflation in the euro area cooled to 6.1 percent on an annual basis. Economists polled by the Bloomberg news agency expect inflation to cool further to 5.6 percent in June.

As inflation is still above the 2 percent target, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue raising interest rates. ECB policymakers will meet again in July. President Christine Lagarde indicated earlier this week that the battle against inflation is not yet over and interest rates will be raised again by a quarter of a percentage point next month. See also Sustainability: Why a visit to the Repair Café is worthwhile

Watch all our videos about the economy here: