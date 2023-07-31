The rate at which prices are rising in the Netherlands fell further in July compared to a month earlier. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of a quick initial estimate. Inflation this month was 4.6 percent.

This means that the prices of consumer products are 4.6 percent higher than in July 2022. In June this was still 5.7 percent. In that month, the statistics office used a new method for measuring energy prices in the inflation rate for the first time. This quick estimate is calculated on the basis of still incomplete source data.

The decrease in inflation was mainly due to the price developments of energy including motor fuels, which fell further (21.6 percent in July 2023 compared to 16.3 percent in July 2022). Food prices, on the other hand, increased. Market researcher GfK said last week that prices in supermarkets remain high, while a turnaround seemed to be taking place earlier. However, that decline has not continued. Prices remain at a stable high level,” said Eric Harmsen to this news site.

From mid-2022, groceries became 12 percent more expensive, GfK notes. The research agency follows the same shopping basket with 55 products for months, containing frequently purchased products such as apples, minced meat, biscuits, toothpaste and milk. See also Automotive industry | Car manufacturer Ford is cutting thousands of jobs

The groceries were bought in nine different supermarkets, so the outcome gives an idea of ​​the price development of groceries. After huge price increases, the price for the 55 products reached a peak of a total of 132 euros at the beginning of this year. Since then there has been hardly any price fall. The same shopping basket now even costs 133 euros.

Text continues below the photo.

Shops in food, beverages and tobacco saw turnover rise by almost 11 percent last month compared to a year ago. © ANP / ANP



Stores

Retailers turned over 8.1 percent more in June compared to the same month a year earlier, Statistics Netherlands reports based on new figures. The growth is mainly due to higher prices, as the total sales volume fell by 1.4 percent.

Shops in food, beverages and tobacco saw turnover rise by almost 11 percent last month compared to a year ago. The sales volume was 1.7 percent lower. Supermarket turnover was 12 percent higher and specialty stores increased by 2.5 percent. See also Ice ball | A strict line from the Ice Hockey Federation: representatives of the Russian club have no business with the national team

The average turnover at so-called non-food companies grew by more than 7 percent. The sales volume of these companies showed a decrease of 0.3 percent. Clothing stores, drugstores, recreational goods stores, shoe and leather goods stores, furniture and home furnishings stores, consumer electronics stores and DIY, kitchen and flooring stores all increased their turnover in June than a year ago.

Online sales

Online turnover increased by more than 5 percent in June. Web shops that only sell online saw turnover increase by 2 percent. Stores that sell both physically and online showed a turnover growth of more than 9 percent.

The online turnover of food and drug stores, clothing stores and shops selling other non-food items was higher in June than in June 2022. The online turnover of consumer electronics was lower than a year earlier.

New method

Since June, Statistics Netherlands has been using a new method to measure energy prices and incorporate them into the consumer price index (CPI). For the new method, contract data of households are collected from energy suppliers. Based on this data, it is calculated more accurately which rates households actually pay for gas and electricity. In the old method, only prices of new contracts that households can conclude with energy suppliers were used. See also The Interview - Mahya Ostovar: "The hijab is the most visible symbol of oppression towards women"

In addition to the inflation figure, Statistics Netherlands also publishes the price development of a number of product groups in the quick estimate. These product groups are aggregates of spending categories on a specific theme, such as all services. The price development of all categories in the CPI will be published on August 8.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.