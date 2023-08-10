Two Dutch people in their twenties have to go to prison for four years after they attacked a house in Antwerp last year. They thought it was the parental home of Belgian kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik (32), but were mistaken about the address. Also in another shooting case, probably also the result of a quarrel in the drug environment, two Dutch people were sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday.

