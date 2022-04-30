The Dutch ice hockey team took second place during the World Cup at the fourth level by beating host country Croatia 6-2 on the final day. China, the lone team that the Dutch had to bow to this week, won the title and promoted.

The Netherlands had already won against Spain (5-3) and Israel (7-0) and lost to China (1-5) when it took on the Croats on Saturday-evening in Zagreb. Tilburg Trappers player Raymond van der Schuit took the lead after three minutes and fourteen seconds. Later in the first period, his teammate Danny Stempher also scored in power play: 0-2.

Halfway through the game, goalie Ruud Leeuwesteijn had to match a bet by Karlo Marinkovic in surplus, but only 32 seconds later, Stempher brought the gap back to two goals: 1-3. Herentals's Nick Verschuren made it 1-4 moments later, but the game wasn't over yet. The Croats were still 2-4 in the second period.

In the final phase of the match Jordy Verkiel (Tilburg Trappers) and Mike Collard (Zoetermeer) ensured that the Croatian hope for silver was finally put on hold: 2-6.

Croatia – Netherlands 2-6 (0-2, 2-2, 0-2). 4. Van der Schuit 0-1, 12. Stempher 0-2 (pp), 31. Marinkovic 1-2 (pp), 32. Stempher 1-3, 34. Verschuren 1-4, 38. Idzan 2-4, 50. Verkiel 2-5, 56. Collard 2-6.

Final standings World Cup division 2, group A: 1. China 4-12, 2. Netherlands 4-9, 3. Croatia 4-5, 4. Spain 4-4, 5. Israel 4-0.