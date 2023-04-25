Dutch businessman Harry Bodaan was acquitted this weekend of rape and murder of 43-year-old Maria Luisa Cedeño in July 2020. The woman was violently killed in the Costa Rican five-star hotel of Bodaan. The OM previously demanded 83 years in prison against the born Hagenaar. “He’s relieved, but also angry.”

Cedeño was found dead in July 2020 in a hotel room at La Mansion Inn, owned by Bodaan. Shortly afterwards, former bartender and stripper Theo H. from Nicaragua was arrested for the rape and murder of the 43-year-old doctor. The arrests of Bodaan and his employee Luis M followed later. According to the OM, they allegedly held the victim, while Theo H. raped and killed her.

The 43-year-old woman, who worked as the head of the anesthesia department at a local private hospital, was a guest at the hotel with her dog when she was found dead in her room. She was naked, had broken bones and scratches all over her body and was covered with a bloody sheet. Theo H. later only confessed to having sex with the victim, Bodaan and Luis M. denied being involved.

The case lasted almost two years, but came to a (provisional) end this weekend. "Harry is relieved and angry at the same time," says his sister Els, who lives in Rijswijk, after the acquittal. She followed the session from the Netherlands until the liberating phone call from Costa Rica on Friday night. "I am very happy that he can go home now. Harry is broken, but has always been a fighter. His head is good, but his body doesn't want anymore."

Sister Els with Harry Bodaan. © Private photo



For Bodaan, the past few years have been ‘downright hell’, according to his sister. The former hotel manager – he has since sold the hotel – suffers from Parkinson’s disease, has had cancer and has undergone double knee surgery. He has spent the past two years in the prison hospital in San Jose. According to his sister, he was ‘hardly helped’ there. She hopes he will soon recover. “His life has been dominated by bad news for two years.”

Three dental impressions

The suspicions surrounding Bodaan and Luis M. arose because of three alleged dental impressions on the body of the deceased woman. According to the Public Prosecution Service, these prints belonged to Bodaan and Luis M., but research by forensic experts from Spain and the Netherlands contradicted that. However, that investigation was not included in the file. Exculpatory evidence from an American investigator was eventually added to the case.

This weekend, the court in San Jose stated that there are no further traces that point to the involvement of the two, against whom both had previously been demanded 83 years in prison. And so Bodaan and Luis M. were acquitted, after a lengthy court case of almost two years. Theo H. has been convicted: according to the court, he is the perpetrator and must go to prison for 50 years.



Quote

I sympathize with the victim's family. I am also a son, a brother, I have a niece. I feel their pain Harry Bodaan's friend

Bodaan’s partner said after the acquittal that he has had a difficult period. He could only see his friend in prison once a week and never doubted that Bodaan was innocent. “I thank the judges for being so sensible,” he told the Costa Rican medium La Teja. “I sympathize with the victim’s family. I am also a son, a brother, I have a niece. I feel their pain.”

And what now? Will Bodaan stay in Costa Rica or will the born Hagenaar return to his roots? “Nothing connects him to this country anymore,” says his lawyer Columbia. “I can imagine that he is now trying to make choices, whether to go to the Netherlands or to stay here. But he had a terrible experience.”

Appeal forthcoming

The Public Prosecution Service in Costa Rica is likely to appeal. “The Public Prosecution Service believes that these people participated in the events and that is why they have been charged in the first instance,” says the public prosecutor. to local media. “In our opinion, the forensic investigation meets all protocols.”

His lawyer says Bodaan can leave Costa Rica, even if the prosecution or the lawyers of the relatives appeal. “It is legal,” he says to local media. With a successful appeal, a new case would be started to bring Bodaan to court.



Quote

Harry is considering coming to the Netherlands, but maybe it will be America Sister Els

Sister Els does not yet know what the acquitted Harry is up to. He hasn’t got his passport back yet. Harry is considering coming to the Netherlands, but maybe it will be America. It’s waiting. At least I told him he’s welcome with me, but he’s a grown man. He must know that himself.”





