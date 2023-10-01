The Dutch gymnasts Casimir Schmidt, Loran de Munck, Bart Deurloo, Jordi Hagenaar and Jermain Grünberg are going to the Olympic Games in Paris next year. The gymnastics association, the KNGU, reported this on Sunday. The team of national coach Dirk van Meldert finished eleventh in the qualifications. To advance to the Olympic Games, the men had to get into the top twelve.

The team scored 246,028 points at the World Championships in Antwerp on Saturday evening. The question then was whether that was enough to finish in the top twelve. Eight countries were in action on Sunday, including France, Colombia, South Korea, Hungary, Switzerland and European champion Italy. “Of course I hope with all my heart that we will make it,” Deurloo said to the ANP news agency while awaiting the performance of other countries. “But it will be a pain in the ass.”

The last time that the Dutch men’s gymnasts went to the Olympic Games as a full team was in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. That was the first time since 1928.