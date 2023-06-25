Casimir Schmidt and Naomi Visser won the all-around titles at the Dutch gymnastics championships. For both it is the third Dutch all-around title of their careers.

Schmidt came to 82,650 points, staying ahead of Jordi Hagenaar (81,000). Hagenaar, who grabbed the title last year, fell on pommel horse and therefore lost a full point.

Bart Deurloo, who made his competitive comeback, took bronze (79.300) despite a fall on pommel horse. Deurloo reversed his decision to stop at the beginning of this month and made his early comeback in Rotterdam. The two-time Olympian announced his retirement at the beginning of February and has since worked as a coach within the Dutch men’s selection, but announced at the beginning of this month that he may have stopped too early.

Casimir Schmidt. © ANP



After previous titles in 2022 and 2019, Visser was again the best among the women (52.966). The defending champion had a fall on bars, but otherwise turned a stable match. Visser stayed ahead of Vera van Pol (50.534) and Floor Slooff (50.500). See also Brazil | Brazilian police found a draft decree to overturn the election results in the home of a Bolsonaro-era minister

In trampoline jumping, the Dutch titles in synchronized jumping went to Jorja Visser and Madelief Wijkstra (women) and Milco Abrahams and Luuk Swinkels (men) on Saturday. The jumpers will compete for the individual titles on Sunday.

The men’s and women’s apparatus finals are scheduled for Sunday. In addition, the best six gymnasts and gymnasts per apparatus will compete.