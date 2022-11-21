A five-star hotel owned by a Dutch Greek in Athens must demolish its two top floors within three months, the highest Greek administrative court has ruled. Local residents near the Acropolis successfully sued because the ten-story hotel deprives them of the view of one of the most important monuments in the world.

It concerns a hotel of Coco-Mat, a company in luxury beds and mattresses owned by two Greek brothers, one of whom is married to a Dutchman and has lived in Amsterdam for years. In the Netherlands, Coco-Mat has branches in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Arnhem.

The hotel in the center of Athens has ten floors, with a swimming pool on the roof and a beautiful view over the Greek capital and the Acropolis. Still, because if it is up to the Greek Council of State, the top two floors will be demolished in February at the latest. The municipality of Athens should never have issued the building permit for the hotel, the judges ruled. Given the proximity of the Acropolis, the Ministry of Culture should have done so, following an advice from the national archaeological commission. He would not have issued a permit in connection with the height of the building.

In 2020, a year after the hotel opened, the judges already reached a similar verdict, but the municipality of Athens did nothing. The city now has three months to demolish the top two floors.

The judgment is a great victory for the inhabitants of the Makrigianni district, at the foot of the Acropolis. Unlike the adjacent tourist areas of Plaka and Monastiraki, Makrigianni was mainly a quiet residential area until a few years ago. Thanks to the strong increase in tourism, room rentals exploded and investors were eager to build lucrative hotels. When they threatened to become very high and residents blocked the view, actions followed. A petition gained the support of tens of thousands of Greeks in no time.

The Council of State places the responsibility for the debacle on the government, partly because it had not laid down clear rules for construction in Makrigianni. There are now: no building may be higher than 24 meters. The Coco-Mat hotel, the highest in the district, exceeds this by 9 metres. The company does not want to comment, but it is obvious that it will demand substantial compensation. After all, when construction started, Coco-Mat had a permit.

