In a new press update today at Zandvoort, the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix looks back and ahead.

This weekend is the Historic Grand Prix at the Zandvoort Circuit. During this event, the organization of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands will also provide an update on the state of affairs. The race is coming up again in a few months. It is already the third time that the Formula 1 circus in the hybrid era has settled in the North Holland seaside resort.

Mobility

During a press conference, they looked back at 2022, but also looked ahead to the upcoming edition. The figures on mobility in 2022 are remarkable. Only 3% came to the circuit by car. And those are just the employees and bigwigs of Formula 1 itself. This means that all visitors have opted for an alternative form of transport. Exactly what the organization hoped for.

3% passenger cars: FOM, Teams, media

5% Steps

12% Meuse (Mobility as a service)

37% two-wheelers

43% public transport

Sustainability

In 2023, a presentation is not complete without a chat about sustainability. In 2022, 97% of visitors traveled sustainably to the Grand Prix of the Netherlands. In 2023 this was 98%. The aim is to make this 100% by 2025.

To achieve this, there will be fewer parking spaces for the FOM in Zandvoort. This is a reduction of 10%. The advantage is that there will also be more bicycle parking spaces.

The majority of the weekend can run on fixed power. So fewer generators are needed.

Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Safety

Another topic was security. Without going into details, there was talk of a tightened policy and protocol. The organization will announce exactly what these protocols and measures are in the run-up to the Dutch race weekend.

Everyone should feel comfortable, according to the organization. Man, woman, young and old. There will be physical points with male and female confidants. Nice wokie, but if it contributes to safety, fine.

According to sports director Jan Lammers, alcohol can be a reason for undesirable behavior by visitors. But there is enough 0.0 present, the former driver emphasizes.

For the rest..

For the rest, some things were thrown on the table in this media update. If there is tax from the municipality of Zandvoort, the organization will accept it. And there are still procedures, but the circuit looks forward to them with confidence. During the construction and dismantling of the F1, no other events will take place on the Zandvoort circuit. In addition, the F1 circus would bring the region 60 million euros.

