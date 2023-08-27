The Dutchman from Red Bull also triumphs at home, ninth in a row and Vettel’s record equaled. The reds who limit the damage with Spanish suffer

– zandvoort (holland)

Only bad weather manages to interrupt it. Then the clouds and the rain also withdraw, the races restart and he picks up where he left off, remaining in the lead until the checkered flag. The Dutch GP also ended up in the claws of Max Verstappen, who celebrated his ninth consecutive victory in 2023 in front of his audience, which allows him to equal the absolute F1 record that belonged to Sebastian Vettel. Next Sunday at Monza Max could become the only one with 10 GP wins in a row. Great numbers for a driver and a team, Red Bull, which in addition to being the fastest know how to minimize any type of error and therefore dominate with merit.

super max — See also Italy U19 makes the feat in Bremen: Germany beaten 3-2 And yes, this championship, as today’s podium also demonstrates, would not be so obvious without this type of top-level performance. In fact, Sergio Perez did not close behind Max, who has the same car as Verstappen. But the usual timeless Fernando Alonso with the newfound Aston Martin and a combative Pierre Gasly who brings back a smile to the Alpine. Perez finished fourth, mainly due to a mistake in the final stages when the downpour arrived which forced the race direction to stop the GP also because Zhou went into the barriers with his Alfa Romeo. It is precisely Verstappen who knows how to manage all the moments, even like today, when the rain arrived after the start and then at the end, did everything to create havoc. Verstappen never got upset, a deserved victory.

Ferraris in trouble — Ferrari finished with the fifth place of Carlos Sainz junior, good at always fighting by driving past the problems of a car that was not the best ally of the Prancing Horse drivers this weekend. Charles Leclerc retired after a contact with Piastri at the start, in which Charles lost his wing and not only, never finding his rhythm again. Now the reds are looking to Monza in 7 days with the aim of performing the usual miracle on their home track. But against this Verstappen and this Red Bull, a really big one will be needed. Behind Sainz closed Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon. See also Tennis, Berrettini flies to the final in Stuttgart: beat Otte, now faces Murray or Kyrgios

crazy weather — As mentioned, the race was highly conditioned by the weather, with the rain that fell immediately after the traffic lights went out which shuffled the cards. Some returned immediately, in particular Perez and Leclerc (the mechanics of the red at this juncture in difficulty with the tires not yet ready for the arrival of the Monegasque). Verstappen continued followed by Russell and Norris, who remained on track even after, when the Dutchman rejoined, thus ruining the race. Then Verstappen easily remounted Perez and passed him at the next pit stop. But when he had the race in hand, another downpour came, with Zhou’s accident which prompted the race direction to stop with 7 laps to go. However, the restart behind the Safety Car did not change the finish, despite Alonso trying to stay close to the F1 king of Holland, who then after the finish line exchanged a chat with the real king of Holland, who had come to watch the race and obviously congratulate this very special subject of yours. See also The Newcastle paradox: they are the richest team in the world but… buy Karius!