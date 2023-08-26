Assen – Max Verstappen he scored pole position in the Dutch GP, the eighth this season and the third at his home circuit. The Red Bull driver trimmed more than half a second to Lando Norris (McLaren), third George Russell with the Mercedes to 727 thousandths from the Dutch. Excellent performance by Alexander Albon, fourth with Williams. Ferrari has to settle for sixth place for Carlos Sainz and ninth for Charles Leclerc, who ended up against the barriers in Q3.

THEin the fourth row they will start Sergio Perez with Red Bull, seventh fastest for him with a gap of over 1.3 seconds from Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, with McLaren. Leclerc and Logan Sargeant will be lined up in fifth, also the protagonist of a track exit during Q3 which forced a long stop in qualifying to fix a damaged barrier. Lewis Hamilton did not participate in the decisive phase of qualifying, the only excellent one excluded, who will start from 13th place on the grid with his Mercedes.