In Zandvoort, Robert will take to the track in the first practice session on the Spaniard’s red. Vasseur: “I left the lads free to choose when to make this change”

Federico Mariani

There Ferrari arrives at Zandvoort with some hope and a little news. Robert Schwartzmanthe third driver of the Maranello team, will replace Carlos Sainz driving the SF-23 during the first round of free practice of the Dutch GP. It’s a choice that follows the regulation that requires each team to employ a driver who has never lined up for more than two races for at least a couple of sessions and, at the same time, an opportunity to grow the 23-year-old Russian talent with an Israeli passport.

the choice — This solution was disclosed by the team manager Frederic Vasseur: "Robert will do Free Practice 1 at Zandvoort in Carlos' car. It was the driver's choice. I left the lads free to decide when to make this change: I know it's not an easy situation, but Carlos thought that this weekend could be the right one. It's not an easy decision: it certainly can't be done in Singapore, in Japan, in Las Vegas. Furthermore, there are also Sprints like in Austin, Qatar. So it's impossible there." For Shwartzman, this test won't be the last, as Vasseur explained: "Robert will have another chance, probably in Abu Dhabi. He will always ride in Free Practice 1, but this time in place of Leclerc".