Maverick Vinales on his Yamaha conquers pole at Assen where the Dutch GP will be held tomorrow, also signing the new track record, 1’31 ” 814. Second place for the leader of the MotoGP world championship and Vinales’ teammate, Fabio Quartararo in front of the Ducati of Bagnaia. Valentino Rossi, after having managed to qualify for Q2, will start from 12th position. Marc Marquez will start from 20th position, with his worst qualifying performance in the premier class.



