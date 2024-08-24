It’s been seven races since Max Verstappen has raced in a separate category, his former unbeatable Red Bull has been caught up by the competition. The last four months of the World Championship have said it, in which the three-time defending champion has collected only one point more than Lewis Hamilton and two than Oscar Piastri. These qualifications in Holland, at the restart after the summer break, certify it. The Super Max fortress has fallen for the first time, at least on Saturday: never before had it happened in Zandvoort, in three seasons, that Verstappen did not close a session in the lead with something at stake. And now that McLaren has conquered the Oranje stronghold with Lando Norris, he is a candidate for the third victory of 2024 and – who knows – also to call into question a title that a quarter of the way (Imola) seemed already closed. “Honestly I did excellent laps – exults Lando, with his third pole of the season, the fourth of his career -, especially the last one which is the one that counts. The updated car gave me a fantastic feeling, I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Risks and masterpieces

Verstappen even risked being eliminated from the top 10, a fate that neither Carlos Sainz – affected by a broken gearbox in yesterday afternoon’s free practice, which took away precious track time – nor Hamilton, the man in the best form after his victories in the last three races, escaped. A couple of mistakes were enough to relegate him to the sixth row, while his teammate, George Russell, up front with the resuscitated Mercedes was fighting for the top positions. It is the confirmation, as Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur repeats over and over again, that “in a couple of tenths” you can go from first to eighth (if not worse) position. “We are not very strong here”, was the euphemism used by Carlos.

Reds in defense

Super Max limited the damage with a monstrous lap that earned him the front row between the two McLarens. Considering Norris’s starts – when the Englishman took the lead he always gave up the position at the first corner -, Verstappen certainly won’t start out beaten tomorrow. “I’ll try and we’ll see what happens,” Max says, “of course with three tenths of a gap you have to be realistic. But I’m happy with this result, mine isn’t the easiest car to drive, let’s hope it goes well in the race.” Norris doesn’t hide some fears: “Ahead of the first corner? It will be difficult, Max is racing at home and will fight a lot, but I don’t want to talk about it now.” Even Charles Leclerc, unfortunately much further back – almost a second in a 70-second lap – limited the damage in his own way. Charles stayed afloat in an SF-24 that wasn’t exactly at ease in the Dutch corridor. While waiting to respond in Monza to the updates (new floor) brought here by McLaren and Mercedes, it was not possible to collect much more than the third row. But it is certainly not a great consolation: “I am sorry to have to repeat the same things over and over again – the Monegasque commented -, nine tenths of a gap in such a short lap is a lot. The podium? Nothing is impossible but especially on this circuit, where it is difficult to overtake, it would be a miracle”.

