Yes we are loose! We started with the Dutch GP free practice 1. What happened, who is fastest and who went off? You read it here!

You probably didn’t miss it, unless you live under a rock, it’s the Dutch GP this weekend. We have also inundated you with all the information you could want to know about the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

But now it’s really happening! It’s on and we’re off! It’s time for the first free practice. The stands are completely colored orange and everyone has therefore reached Zandvoort. Despite the impending blockades and compulsory bus and bicycle, everyone arrived in the seaside resort.

Rookie

All teams have to run rookies in the first free practice sessions of the season and today Ferrari put Robert Mikhailovich Shwartzman in Carlos Sainz’s car. The Russian/Israeli driver can try it in this free practice.

Not a super good free practice for Shwartzman. He therefore does not get under the softs, who are spared for the real work for Sainz.

ZANDvoort

The fastest lap time at Zandvoort is 1:08:885 in the name of Max Verstappen. They will not touch that in VT1. The track also needs to be cleaned up a bit. With some wind from the sea, some sand has landed on the track and that has to be removed first. The clouds of dust come from under cars.

After a number of laps in the first free practice of the Dutch GP, we also see the lap times decrease relatively quickly when the track is well broken in. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton alternate with the fastest time in the first part of free practice.

Issues

No nice Dutch GP free practice 1 at Ferrari. The times at the start of free practice leave much to be desired and so halfway through the rear wings are being worked on in the pits.

Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin also has to go back in on its first lap due to a noise that is not intended. The rear body of the car immediately comes off. Abort and come in sounds over the on-board radio. Stroll is no longer coming onto the track. The combustion engine seems to have major problems.

Old fox Fernando Alonso does drive a few laps outside and drives through the gravel trap and is then allowed in to have the floor looked at. He can continue the free practice.

Tyres

Everyone started on the hard tire in free practice 1. Logan Sargeant is the first to come out after half an hour on the soft tire and immediately sets the fastest time. Sergio Perez is second on softs and immediately sets a faster time in the Red Bull.

Max Verstappen continues to drive on the hard tire and may not be setting the fastest time, but he is on the hard tire with his lap times between the drivers on the softs.

Red flag

Then something else happened. Well Nico Hülkenberg drives on slightly too cold tires on the penultimate corner through the gravel in the tire stack. A red flag. Fortunately, nothing serious, but the cleaners are allowed to take action. De Haas is hoisted up and then we have ten minutes left of free practice.

In those last ten minutes, Verstappen still tries on the soft tyre. Good pressure on the track and then it is not that easy to drive a fast lap. There is room for Max and he immediately drives a 1:11 on the softs. And then he is back on top with the fastest time.

On his way to the flag in his last lap, he takes the gravel trap in the chicane. So work for the mechanics, but he can finish his lap on the way to the test start.

The times are close together. That promises something for tomorrow’s qualifications. We are looking forward to. Curious if Max Verstappen can start at the front and if he can complete the hat trick at Zandvoort.

The first data has been collected again during the Dutch GP free practice 1. At 4 pm we are ready for free practice number 2!

Dutch GP free practice 1 the results

MAX VERSTAPEN (1:11.852) Fernando Alonso (1:12.130) Lewis Hamilton (1:12.225) Sergio Pérez (1:12.323) Alexander Albon (1:12.447) Lando Norris (1:12.460) Logan Sargeant (1:12.617) Oscar Piastri (1:12.658) Yuki Tsunoda (1:12.794) Esteban Ocon (1:12.802) George Russell (1:12.813) Pierre Gasley (1:12.895) Daniel Ricciardo (1:12.990) Kevin Magnussen (1:13.332) Valtteri Bottas (1:13.448) Charles Leclerc (1:13.519) Guanyu Zhou (1:13.826) Nico Hulkenberg (1:14.023) Robert Shwartzman (1:14.803) Lance Stroll (no time)

