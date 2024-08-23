F1 Netherlands, FP2 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:10.702 (S) 29 2 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:10.763 (S) +0.061 32 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.813 (S) +0.111 29 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:10.961 (S) +0.259 33 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:10.986 (S) +0.284 32 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:11.357 (S) +0.655 29 7 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:11.374 (S) +0.672 30 8 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:11.430 (S) +0.728 32 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.443 (S) +0.741 30 10 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:11.550 (S) +0.848 32 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:11.576 (S) +0.874 31 12 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:11.581 (S) +0.879 28 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:11.630 (S) +0.928 30 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:11.644 (S) +0.942 32 15 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 1:11.818 (S) +1.116 31 16 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:11.934 (S) +1.232 32 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:12.061 (S) +1.359 32 18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:12.206 (S) +1.504 31 19 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.108 (M) +2.406 7 20 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:13.296 (M) +2.594 10

F1 Netherlands, the FP2 report

I am Mercedes and McLaren to make their voices heard in the second free practice session at Zandvoort, the most significant in view of Sunday’s race which should take place in dry track conditions. The silver arrows and the papaya cars alternated at the top in the first four positions, with George Russell leading the timesheets ahead of Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

The leader of the World, Max Verstappendid not go beyond the fifth fastest time, ahead of Alonso, Tsunoda and Magnussen. Even further behind was his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, only 12th. But things went worse for Ferrari.: Charles Leclerc set the ninth fastest time, while Sainz was 19th in the standings after having to abandon the session early due to a gearbox problem.

F1 Netherlands, FP2 live

The program

F1 returns to the track tomorrow for FP3 at 11.30, then qualifying at 15.00. The Grand Prix on Sunday is also at 15.00.