F1 Netherlands, FP2 standings
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:10.702 (S)
|29
|2
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:10.763 (S)
|+0.061
|32
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:10.813 (S)
|+0.111
|29
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:10.961 (S)
|+0.259
|33
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:10.986 (S)
|+0.284
|32
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:11.357 (S)
|+0.655
|29
|7
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:11.374 (S)
|+0.672
|30
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|HaasFerrari
|1:11.430 (S)
|+0.728
|32
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:11.443 (S)
|+0.741
|30
|10
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:11.550 (S)
|+0.848
|32
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1:11.576 (S)
|+0.874
|31
|12
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|1:11.581 (S)
|+0.879
|28
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:11.630 (S)
|+0.928
|30
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:11.644 (S)
|+0.942
|32
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:11.818 (S)
|+1.116
|31
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:11.934 (S)
|+1.232
|32
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:12.061 (S)
|+1.359
|32
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:12.206 (S)
|+1.504
|31
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13.108 (M)
|+2.406
|7
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:13.296 (M)
|+2.594
|10
F1 Netherlands, the FP2 report
I am Mercedes and McLaren to make their voices heard in the second free practice session at Zandvoort, the most significant in view of Sunday’s race which should take place in dry track conditions. The silver arrows and the papaya cars alternated at the top in the first four positions, with George Russell leading the timesheets ahead of Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
The leader of the World, Max Verstappendid not go beyond the fifth fastest time, ahead of Alonso, Tsunoda and Magnussen. Even further behind was his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, only 12th. But things went worse for Ferrari.: Charles Leclerc set the ninth fastest time, while Sainz was 19th in the standings after having to abandon the session early due to a gearbox problem.
F1 Netherlands, FP2 live
You can relive the emotions of the free practice sessions in Zandvoort with our live news.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow for FP3 at 11.30, then qualifying at 15.00. The Grand Prix on Sunday is also at 15.00.
