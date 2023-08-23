The Dutch GP disrupts the timetable of the NS and so the GP fan is more important than the normal train passenger.

If many people go by train to a major event, the weather is not good. First we had the news about the orange flares, now someone else can complain. And about the trains. The NS will run more trains during the upcoming F1 race in Zandvoort. And this is at the expense of the timetable. Oh dear.

Dutch GP disrupts timetable

The NS timetable is often subject to change, so to speak. It’s a miracle when the train arrives on time, drops you off somewhere on time and that you can sit. Just like many other companies and organizations, the NS has a staff shortage and that is already causing problems. Add to that the GP with all those hopping Dutchmen who want to take the train and the misery is complete.

Freek Bos of the Rover Travelers Association is not happy about that. Yes, many people go by train, but not those pesky Max fans. To properly open up Zandvoort with the yellow bus on the track, 300 extra people are needed. And there are none. So then you have to cancel trains somewhere else and that hurts Frank.

Trains for everyone

Running fewer trains on some routes is not fair according to Freek:

Should transporting racing enthusiasts be at the expense of the normal social task you have?

Well, rather not of course. But for a unique event like this, you have to make sacrifices. However? According to Freek, the lower limit will not be achieved. After all, there is such a thing as a social contract that has been concluded with the NS. It states that every station in the Netherlands must see a train at least once an hour. That is endangered by the Dutch GP!

Some random fans, just arrived by train.

The travelers association also has a solution. Namely, ensuring that visitors arrive in a staggered manner. Either you arrive way too early OR way too late. Then the NS can handle it and the trains can continue to run throughout the Netherlands. And then just hope for good weather, sitting in a wet train with hundreds of people is no fun.

Well, nevermind. I’ll park the car somewhere near Zandvoort and throw the bike in the back for the last kilometers. So long, suckers!

