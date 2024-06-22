Live races also on Sunday

The postponement of the Kazakhstan GP has led to a long break in the MotoGP which, after the Italian GP at Mugello, is preparing to experience its last double in Holland and in Germany before the usual summer holiday break in July.

If the engines have been silent in recent weeks it was the pilots market. Assen will be the first appointment as a rider officially with suitcases in hand for the world championship leader Jorge Martin, who has linked himself to Aprilia given that Ducati was failing to fulfill its promise regarding the promise of the saddle in the official team than in the in the end it was awarded to Marc Marquez. Francesco Bagnaia dominated at Mugello and it will be interesting to see if the market events will have an impact on the World Championship in Holland. Martin and Marquez are not the only ones who will race having already defined their future. In fact, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales have also already signed with KTM for the next two years.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports MotoGPon TV8 all sessions will be broadcast live, from MotoGP Qualifying onwards up to the premier class race on Sunday (with the exception of only the warm-up broadcast only on Sky). On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Assen circuit.

Italian GP 2024: session times and TV programme

Friday 28 June

08.30-08.45 MotoE Free Practice 1

09:00-09:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

09:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10.45-11.30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

12.25-12.40 MotoE Free Practice 2

1.15pm-1.50pm Moto3 Practice 1

2.05pm-2.45pm Moto2 Practice 1

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:15-16:25 MotoE Q1

16:35-16:45 MotoE Q2

Saturday 29 June

08:40-09:10 Moto3 Practice 2

09.25-09.55 Moto2 Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.50-11.05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

12.15pm MotoE Race-1 (live on TV8)

12.50-13.05 Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

1.45pm-2.00pm Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

2.10pm-2.25pm ​​Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

3.00pm MotoGP Sprint 13 laps (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

4.10pm MotoE Race-2 (live on TV8)

Sunday 30 June

09.40-09.50 MotoGP Warm-Up

11:00 Moto3 Race (live on TV8)

12.15pm Moto2 Race (live on TV8)

2.00pm MotoGP Race (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Assen circuit

Route: 4.5 km

Curves: 18, 6 left, 12 right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 487m