Verstappen: mission accomplished

The most awaited record has finally materialized: in the long summer break spent by Formula 1 before the weekend of Dutch Grand Prixall fans’ eyes were focused on the possible record he could have equaled Max Verstappen in his home race, namely the one relating to most consecutive victories achieved. With the success of Zandvoort, the reigning world champion has reached altitude nineequaling the record of another ex-Red Bull in Sebastian Vettel, who established this feat in 2013.

The Dutchman’s other record

However, the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix didn’t just reserve this result: it was once again Max Verstappen who wrote another chapter in the history of Formula 1, this time in the issue of higher winning percentages starting from pole position. An impressive figure that stands at 82%, explained in detail in the following link. However, at the end of the same race, two more important ones were added to these primates.

Alonso is also in Zandvoort

In front of everyone in two other special classifications, this time, however, there is not the number 1 of Red Bull, but another world champion like Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, who finished 2nd at Zandvoort, in fact overtook a legend of the Circus as Michael Schumachersigning the new record of longest period of time between the first and the last podium in his career: in particular, 20 years, 5 months and 4 days, surpassing the seven-time German champion by two months. In fact, the Asturian came in 3rd place in the Malaysian GP 2003, to then regain a top-3 placement in the last race in the Netherlands. Schumacher, who like Alonso temporarily interrupted his career, also finished 3rd in the 1992 Mexican GP, ​​to then climb on the same step of the podium in the 2012 European GP, ​​on the Valencia street circuit. Moreover, Alonso also ‘ruined’ Verstappen’s perfect party by making the ride faster at Zandvoort, beating his former rival here too in the longest bracket between the first and last fastest lap in F1. In fact, the Spaniard became the first driver to cross the threshold of twenty years (20 years, 2 months and 12 days), replicating the fastest lap two decades ago dating back to Canadian GP 2003. On the contrary, the ‘Kaiser’ came 19 years and 10 months, i.e. from the 1992 Belgian GP, ​​a race in which he also achieved his first success in F1, at the 2012 German GP.