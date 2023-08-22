An urgent appeal to fans not to bring the orange flares to Zandvoort this weekend.

It looks very nice on TV, that orange smoke in the stands. But the organization is not really happy with it. Not only in the Netherlands, by the way. Also in Spielberg it was forbidden to bring flares.

This year there is extra control from the organization of the Dutch GP on orange flares. The LED screens will also be used this year to announce that the objects are prohibited.

Last year, a flare on the Zandvoort circuit temporarily caused a red flag. A fan threw the flare onto the track during qualifying. In addition, the orange haze can obstruct the drivers’ view of the circuit, with all the potential danger that this entails.

The orange flares are also bad for your health, warns Dutch GP director Imre Van Leeuwen versus Motorsport. Super fun when someone lights a flare in front of you and you’re standing in the orange smoke. Top.

In short, get rid of those things. It is not known whether the organization will actually check backpacks at the entrance of the Dutch GP this weekend. Van Leeuwen calls for addressing others in the public when a miscreant sets off a flare. But yes, do you see that happening in practice?

In any case, it promises to be a wet weekend. Nevertheless, the festive mood will be good with a possible rain race at Zandvoort.

