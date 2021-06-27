Yamaha double in the Warm Up of the Dutch Grand Prix. Maverick Vinales got the best time, confirming himself as the man in better shape of the weekend, ahead of his teammate Fabio Quartararo, +0.329 from its 1: 32.569. The two M1s scare the rest of the grid especially on the pace, which appears very high on the historic Assen circuit.

The man in the headlines, for more reasons than one! 👀 Maverick Viñales doing his talking on the track in warm-up! 💪#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/mnnD3gXkSQ – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) June 27, 2021

Nakagami, Marc Marquez, Zarco, Pol Espargaró, Lecuona, Bagnaia and Rossi closed the top-10.

Relive the Assen Warm Up through ours LIVE