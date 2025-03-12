03/12/2025



The Dutch collegiate Serdar Gözübüyük will be in charge of directing the meeting between Vitoria and the Real Betis which will be played this Thursday at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium from Guimaraes from 9:00 p.m. The referee will be assisted by his compatriots Erwin Zeinstra and Patrick Inia, while Joey Kooij will perform as a fourth referee. In video assistance will be Jeroen Manschot and Richard Martens, also from the Netherlands.

Gözübüyük has a lot of experience since his 39 years is international since 2012. It will be the first time that it coincides with Betis in an official meeting but has already led more than 300 games in the eredivisie of his country, 29 in the Europa League and 16 in the Champions League, as well as four at the conference.

This season, Gözübüyük has already directed in Europe Two Champions games League (Benfica-Atlético, 4-0, and Bologna-Borussia 2-1), two of the Europa League, Roma-Dinamo de kyiv, 1-0, and Real Sociedad-Midtjylland, 5-2) and one of the Conference (Heidenheim-Chalsea, 0-2).

With Spanish teamsGözübüyük has participated in the Villarreal-Vikoria Plzen of the 2015-16 Europa League (1-0), in the Vienna-Athetic Rapid of the 2016-17 (1-1), the Granada-Lokomotive of the Europa League 2020-21 (2-0), the Villarreal-Young Boys of the Champions League 21-22 (2-0), Olympique Marseille-Villarreal of the Europa League 21-22 (4-0) and the aforementioned Real Sociedad-Midtylland of this year’s Europa League (5-2).









Gözübüyük was also in charge of arbitrating the final of the Under 21 European Championship of 2019 in which Spain won Germany 2-1 with goals from Dani Olmo and Fabián. In addition, he was also in the games of the Spanish team against Switzerland in Geneva in 2022 (0-1), against Scotland in the Cartuja in 2023 (2-0) and the Serbia-Spain last September.