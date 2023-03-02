You have to be quite brave if you buy a Mercedes with a V8 from around the turn of the century, because that generation is not really known for its reliability. A modified copy requires a little more courage and a tuned Mercedes from that period that is at Domeinen, then you really have to be fearless. The Dutch government is auctioning this Carlsson CM60 for the real daredevils.

As you can see, this coupe needs some love, but then you have a wonderful pimp box from the noughties. Everything is right on this converted Mercedes CL 500: from the key point white paint to the red upholstery and the five-spoke rims. Nothing screams “the neighborhood is going downhill” like this converted Mercedes. And then we have not yet named the best, because that is the engine.

The V8 has been thoroughly addressed

The Carlsson CM60 comes from the time when tuners had to do more than connect a laptop. The 5.0-liter V8 engine is taken apart at Carlsson and is put together again with an extra liter of engine capacity. The 6.0-liter V8 now produces about 400 hp, which is 100 hp more than before. The power is therefore even about 40 hp more than the V12 version and even more than the CL 55 AMG.

According to government auction Domeinen Roerende Zaken, the odometer reading of 92,383 kilometers is illogical. This may have to do with the fact that it is an imported car, but it fits with the shady image of the car. The interior looks pretty neat, except for the damaged upholstery on the A-pillar. Under the hood it looks clean, but of course that doesn’t mean anything.

The Carlsson CM60 is lower than intended

You have two jobs to start with: first you have to arrange a set of keys so that you can see if the Carlsson CM60 wants to start. Then this CL 500 is probably lower than intended, if you look at how the front wheels sit against the wheel arches. This may be due to the fact that the hydraulic undercarriage is broken. Expect a hellish and expensive job.

As you can see from the front bumper, a professional has already started the restoration of the car. Domeinen Movable Affairs placed the Carlsson in the category ‘sale by auction‘. As soon as the auction opens, you can place a bid. As is the case with auctions, you can take the car home if the bid is high enough. Do you dare?