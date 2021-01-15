The center-right coalition government of the Netherlands resigned on Friday over the scandal over family allowances for out-of-home childcare. The fiasco has been brewing since 2014 and has not only revealed the failings of the tax authority. Some 26,000 parents have been victims of the extreme harshness of an aid surveillance system that, in search of possible fraud, incurred discrimination when investigating them, especially based on their origin, since the majority were parents of Turkish or Moroccan descent. Suspicions of large-scale fraud by these families have been proven unfounded, but the apologies offered by the Executive and the rigors of the pandemic have not prevented their fall due to the evidence that the parents went into debt and sometimes lost, home and job. And that they had to endure the social stigma of being singled out for a crime they had not committed.

The team of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte, 53, who has headed three Cabinets since 2010, has acknowledged that they all erred: the Ministries of Social Affairs, Finance and Economy, judges and officials. “Everything has been horrible. Innocent people have been branded criminals, their lives have been destroyed, and Congress was misinformed and incompletely reported. The method of granting the subsidy must be completely reorganized ”, said Rutte, during his appearance before the press.

The blow to the image of a country that prides itself on fighting inequality is enormous, and with the next elections scheduled for March, the decision to resign en bloc has avoided infighting. The management of the pandemic will not suffer the consequences of the political collapse.

Rutte explained that the coalition he governed until now, made up of four parties, will remain in the fight against the coronavirus. The head of Economy, Eric Wiebes, has decided to leave his portfolio immediately and will not be part of the resigned government. He was the political head of the tax authorities until 2017.

The rigors of covid-19 have caused the fall of the Government to occur almost in slow motion, but they have not been able to cover up what happened to the 26,000 affected families in the end. In some cases, they accumulated debts of up to 100,000 euros when they were left without the aid that they were legally entitled to, and the tax service also ordered them to return the subsidy in a few months. Just a few days ago, a parliamentary commission criticized the Cabinet and Parliament equally, “for drafting laws that do not do justice to personal situations.” Also to the judges, “for relentlessly applying the rules, without paying attention to the administrative precepts that protect citizens,” while pointing out the mismanagement of information between ministries.

In view of the scandal, and despite the compensation of 30,000 euros per family stipulated by the Government, the four parties of the coalition in power have finally assumed their responsibility and have vowed to support the parents attacked without reason. Along the way, the Social Democrat Lodewijk Asscher, who was Minister of Social Affairs in the years withdrawn from benefits, had already resigned and was the head of his party’s list for the March elections. In 2019, Menno Snel, Secretary of State for Finance, did the same for hiding vital documents from Congress on the actual number of cases.

That same year, a commission led by a former Justice Minister warned that in the case “there was an institutionalized lack of impartiality, and officials strictly interpreted the anti-fraud regulations.” Snel’s charge then seemed like the right price to defuse the situation, but it hasn’t.

The family allowance is translated into a monthly sum that varies by virtue of the salary and working hours of the parents, and the price per hour of nurseries or nurseries that take care of the children. The parents pay a part and the State the rest. The fraud verified turned out to be of a minor caliber – sometimes a signature was missing – but the tax service withdrew the aid to all those affected, even without having evidence. He also noted in the files the origin of the parents with dual nationality, despite the fact that data protection laws have prevented it since 2014.

“Imagine that all of a sudden the allowance is abolished and parents have nowhere to leave their children during working hours because they cannot afford it. The normal thing is that if they take that money from you, they give you explanations so that you can prove that they are wrong; that you do have the right. But what happened is that the aid was blocked even though the families presented all the documentation in order confirming their right to obtain them. They were only told to seek the answer to what happened in the courts ”, explains Eva González Pérez, the lawyer of Spanish origin who uncovered the case in 2014, in a telephone conversation. Her husband runs a network of children’s centers distributed throughout several cities in the country, and when she saw that some parents stopped coming due to solvency problems, she began to investigate.

The first group of victims numbered 157 people, and at first it seemed a procedural error, but then the discriminatory bias could be seen, given the immigrant origin of the majority. The lawyer, who has defended part of the parents, says that when she went to trial “the representatives of the Treasury stressed that I was the wife of the owner of the nurseries, I suppose that to discredit me, while they did not deliver all the necessary documents to court”. Several of the families, with three and four children, saw how they reached the age of majority without returning assistance. González Pérez adds that there were some voices that were contrary to what was happening within the administration itself, but they were not heard.

In the end, the third government of right-wing liberal Mark Rutte has succumbed to its own deafness.