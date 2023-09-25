It is already known that the Netherlands has serious intentions with hydrogen. It is not without reason that there is already a plan to build the largest hydrogen factory at sea just above Groningen. In addition, the Dutch government is investing 125 million euros in hydrogen. The money could partly subsidize forty hydrogen filling stations and ‘thousands of hydrogen vehicles’.

State Secretary Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management believes that this investment can ensure that hydrogen can ‘really make a breakthrough’. According to Heijnen, hydrogen is interesting for entrepreneurs who can run trucks and vans cleanly on the substance. ‘But then there must be petrol stations and there must be enough choice for entrepreneurs. It is time that we ensure that hydrogen fulfills its promise,” says Heijnen.

When can entrepreneurs apply for a subsidy?

You can apply for a subsidy from March 2024 and for the time being until 2028. For each application, one petrol station must be included in the plan, including the purchase of enough trucks or vans to make the petrol station profitable from the moment it opens. As a result, petrol station owners and transport companies will have to apply for a subsidy together. The government thinks that ten to fifteen vehicles are needed for a well-functioning hydrogen filling station.

How much subsidy can you get?

For each hydrogen filling station, entrepreneurs can receive 40 percent of the costs for the construction of the filling station subsidized. The condition for the petrol stations is that both trucks and passenger cars can refuel there and that they are publicly accessible.

When purchasing a hydrogen-powered truck or van, you will receive a subsidy based on the price difference between a hydrogen or diesel version. You get eighty percent of the price difference from the government. Suppose a diesel truck costs 100,000 euros and a hydrogen truck costs 150,000 euros, then you get eighty percent of the 50,000 euro price difference, which is 40,000 euros from the government.

Why is the Dutch government investing in hydrogen?

The government naturally considers it very important that we all emit less with our driving behaviour. In addition, the Netherlands also has orders from higher up. Europe demands that hydrogen filling stations be found along all main highways in European countries by 2030. There must be at least thirty places in the Netherlands where you can refuel with hydrogen. The locations must be spread throughout the country.

In addition, Europe sets requirements for these stations in terms of size, capacity and accessibility. There are currently seventeen hydrogen filling stations in the Netherlands, four of which meet the European requirements that apply in 2030. In addition, the government expects that in seven years there will be 300,000 hydrogen cars on the road in the Netherlands. Now there are about 600 in addition to a ‘handful’ of hydrogen trucks and vans.

So there is still some work to be done. Do you have any tips for the government or would you like to give your opinion about the plans? The subsidy scheme will go into internet consultation today. This means that everyone can share their thoughts about the proposal before the scheme is finally adopted. Here you can leave your unvarnished opinion.