Golfer Joost Luiten takes the lead after three days at the BMW International Open in Munich. The 37-year-old South Hollander completed the third round in 65 strokes, 7 below the job average. Luiten is 202 strokes, 14 below the court average and thus has a lead of 3 strokes on compatriot Daan Huizing.

Luiten, who hit a hole-in-one in Munich the day before and then moved up to third place, recorded seven birdies. Unlike the previous two days, he didn’t have to allow bogeys either. His round of 65 strokes was the best so far this year at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Huizing needed one more blow. The 32-year-old golfer also hit seven birdies, as well as a bogey. He had started the day tied for ninth, but moved up to second. Three golfers follow ten strokes below the course average.

Darius Van Driel needed 70 strokes for his third round. He is six strokes below the track average, tied for fourteenth.