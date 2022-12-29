The Dutch Romy W. remains detained longer in the case of the kidnapped and murdered Flemish toddler Dean. The court in Ghent has decided to do so.

W. has been detained for almost a year. She was arrested in January, after the 4-year-old boy was found dead a few days earlier at Neeltje Jans in Zeeland. Dean was staying with her and her boyfriend Dave De K. in Sint-Gillis-Waas, Belgium, when he was last seen alive.

W. was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping, but it is still not clear whether the Dutch had an active part in the death of the boy. She has previously said she is innocent. De K. is the main suspect in the case.

‘She can’t help it’

According to Dean’s mother, the Dutch girl lied to her at the time when she asked where her son, whom she had long expected back, was. Dave De K. had left for the Netherlands with Dean in the meantime. The police take seriously the fact that Dean has already been killed in Belgium. See also The manager commented on the fight between the Ax and the coach

De K. tries to exonerate his girlfriend, according to the newspaper The last news from a letter he wrote from prison. He states that she ‘can do nothing about it at all’.

Brutal violence

An investigation has shown that Dean was brutally killed. The boy was barely recognizable when the police found him. The toddler received so many blows and punches that he died. De K. was previously convicted in 2010 for the assault and death of the 2-year-old toddler Miguel, his stepson at the time. De K. fully served his 10-year prison sentence and was released in 2018, without further follow-up.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: