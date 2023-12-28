A 13-year-old Dutch girl was seriously injured in a skiing accident in Austria on Thursday morning. This is reported by the Austrian police. The girl was descending on a red slope in the Berwang ski area in Tyrol when, for unknown reasons, she ended up off-piste and collided with a tree. She was taken to a hospital in Innsbruck by rescue helicopter.
