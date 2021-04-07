The National Police arrested two Dutch fugitives living in Málaga, who had European Arrest Warrants issued in their names.

The two individuals are wanted in connection with the murder of a Colombian man on the 16th of February in Bergen ann Zee, which was believed to have been a gangland-style killing.

Investigations began last month when their Dutch counterparts alerted the Spanish police to the possible presence of the wanted men, thought to being given shelter by a resident, fellow countryman.

The arrests was actually carried out at a toll on the AP-7 highway, when they were returning, together with two other individuals, from a trip to Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz) in a German hire car.

(News: Malaga, Andalucia)