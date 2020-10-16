Russian Ambassador to The Hague Alexander Shulgin was summoned to the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Russian side decided not to participate in trilateral consultations on the crash of flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, reports RIA News…

This is stated in the message of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Stef Blok to Parliament.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers “deeply regrets the unilateral decision of the Russian Federation,” and also once again “emphasizes its commitment to continuing the negotiations.”

Blok also noted that the Russian Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, in connection with which this information was brought to his attention.

Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, blame the disruption of the tripartite consultations on the Netherlands, which filed a complaint against the Russian Federation with the ECHR. The corresponding claim was registered in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this decision another blow to relations between the two countries.