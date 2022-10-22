The Dutch women’s football team will take on defending champions United States in the group stage during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. This became apparent on Saturday evening (local time) during the draw of the FIFA Football Association for the World Cup in Auckland. Group E also includes Vietnam and the winner of the play-off matches that will take place next year. The last opponent can be Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal. The last three participants of the World Cup will be announced during the play-offs in February.

National coach Andries Jonker of the Netherlands was present at the draw in New Zealand. The American women’s soccer team has won the World Cup four times before, including the last two editions. In 2019, the Orange Lionesses, then led by Sarina Wiegman, lost the final against the US 2-0.

32 countries are participating in the World Cup, eight more than last time. The World Cup will start in Auckland on July 20, 2023 and the final will take place in Sydney on August 20. In addition to the Dutch football team, the World Cup in 2023 will have even more Dutch participants. Ireland, for example, is taking part in the World Cup for the first time under the leadership of national coach Vera Pauw. In 2023 they will meet host countries Australia, Canada and Nigeria. National coach Wiegman of England, who won the European Championship with her team earlier this year, has to compete against Denmark, China and the winner of the play-offs during the global tournament.