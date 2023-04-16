Giro 555 for Ukraine – but a century ago. In the same country now torn apart by violence, a bloody civil war raged from 1917 to 1921. Lenin’s communists fought with supporters of the old regime, crushing millions of innocent people.

Among them 60,000 Mennonites, descendants of Anabaptists who had fled the Netherlands in the seventeenth century. Their farms lay in ruins and they were threatened with famine. But then there was help: a ship with four hundred tons of relief supplies from the Netherlands arrived in the port of Sevastopol. Sender: the community of Dutch Anabaptists.

Ad van de Staaij (1957) graduated in Eastern European history in 1985 at Utrecht University. He works as a staff advisor for the Ministries of Economic Affairs and Climate and Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, and as a freelance historian. He obtained his PhD at the Faculty of Religion and Theology of the VU University in Amsterdam.

Historian Ad van der Staaij received his doctorate from VU University last month Rein Willink’s relief expedition to Molotchna. Dutch Anabaptists, Mennonite ‘citizens of Dutch descent’ and Bolsheviks in Ukraine between 1920 and 1938, an extensive study of the helping hand the Dutch extended to their Eastern European brothers and sisters. “Their ancient historical ties were strong enough to evoke feelings of solidarity.”

How did you come to investigate this Mennonite support for Ukraine?

“That was just a coincidence. I was doing research on Stalinist musicals, the first of which was made in 1932. That was the period of the Holodomor, the great famine in Ukraine caused by the forced collectivization of agriculture. I wondered how much was known about this in the Netherlands, and started looking for sources.

“I came across Rein Willink, an entrepreneur who organized a fundraising campaign during the Holodomor. He referred to the fact that in 1922 he had already brought food to Ukraine for descendants of Dutch Mennonites who had settled there under Catherine the Great. Then my curiosity was piqued.”

How did these people end up so far east?

“The Black Sea steppe had been conquered by Russia at the end of the eighteenth century, and that country had to be colonized. A group of Mennonites had been living in Prussia for some time, followers of the teachings of sixteenth-century Frisian reformer Menno Simons. They had left the Netherlands to practice their religion unhindered. From the Russians they received attractive conditions for moving to New Russia: they did not have to pay taxes and did not have to do military service. That was important because the Mennonites were pacifists.”

The Mennonites have always presented themselves as different from other German-speaking settlers in Russia

How did the newcomers fare in their new homeland?

“They were successful, partly thanks to the Western European, Protestant work ethic they brought with them. Not only did they think so, the Russians noticed it too. The Mennonites were held up as an example to the other settlers. They were the tsar’s pet children. They used their tax advantage – which they had until the 1930s – to accumulate capital and buy new land.

“In their language – Plautdietsch – you kept hearing remnants of Groningen and Frisian, and they also felt religiously connected to the Netherlands. At the end of the nineteenth century, for example, they financed missionary work in the Dutch East Indies.”

In 1914 the First World War broke out. Were they bothered by the fact that they came from Prussia, the land of the enemy?

“The Mennonites have always presented themselves as different from other German-speaking settlers in Russia. They invoked their Dutch origins to prevent the expropriation of their land. In the end, they bribed a minister of the Tsar to keep their land.

“But then, in 1917, the revolution and civil war followed. At the end of that war, Mennonite farms in Ukraine had been destroyed or looted. They had no more than the clothes they had on their bodies.”

Relatively few Mennonites died compared to other farmers in Ukraine

So they went looking for help?

“Yes, a reconnaissance commission reached the Netherlands in 1920. They were fortunate that the Anabaptist community here was just planning to strengthen ties with fellow believers abroad. The Dutch wanted to revive their sense of community, and they saw the Ukrainians as an example because they honored customs from the past. Their request for help was therefore well received.

“The man who took care of the practical implementation was called Rein Willink. He was a dropped student, a patrician son in search of adventure. His origins apparently gave him a lot of self-confidence, because in no time he was sitting at the table of the new rulers in Ukraine.

“He was not afraid, although there was reason to be, because an American aid worker had already been killed by the Bolsheviks. Despite that threat, he continued to display an independent attitude. He was not a priori opposed to the Bolsheviks.”

Did the Dutch aid help?

“Certainly, relatively few Mennonites died compared to the other farmers in Ukraine. As a result, the community also recovered more quickly after the civil war.

“The Mennonites still had a relatively large amount of land, also because the communists saw them as model farmers, just like the tsar. In the early 1920s it was not yet certain that agriculture would be fully collectivized. In fact, in the beginning the new rulers even beckoned to foreign investors. For example, between 1923 and 1929, Willink operated a small agricultural concession in Molotchna.”

In the 1920s, many Ukrainians had left for Canada

In the late 1920s it became clear that Stalin would take a hard line with the peasantry.

“Yes, it happened so suddenly that the Mennonites were taken by surprise. In 1929 they were stuck. With the help of German publicity, a few thousand Siberian Mennonites forced Stalin to authorize emigration. I suspect that this bad experience with the press caused him to do everything he could to keep foreign journalists away from the famine during the Holomodor. It also marked the end of emigration. In the 1920s, many Ukrainians had left for Canada. Unlike the Netherlands, there was enough land to farm. There is still a sizeable Mennonite community.

“At the end of 1932, the news of the Holodomor reached the Netherlands through the Mennonite network. After this, people like Willink dedicate themselves to providing the Ukrainian Mennonites with food. Both the Mennonites and Stalin benefited from this.”